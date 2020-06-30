Pensacola Police investigating vandalism of monument in Lee Square

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating the vandalism of the monument in Lee Square.
Crews were on site Tuesday morning cleaning the statue.
Pensacola City council is supposed to vote on whether to take down the monument July 16. The council is also considering renaming Lee Square “Florida Square.”
