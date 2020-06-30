Pensacola Police investigating vandalism of monument in Lee Square

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating the vandalism of the monument in Lee Square.

Crews were on site Tuesday morning cleaning the statue.

Pensacola City council is supposed to vote on whether to take down the monument July 16. The council is also considering renaming Lee Square “Florida Square.” 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories