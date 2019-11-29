Pensacola police investigate stabbing near Pace and Cervantes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon near North Pace Boulevard and Cervantes Street.

Police say a man stabbed and sustained minor injuries. The man is not cooperating, according to Pensacola police.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

