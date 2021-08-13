Pensacola police investigate shooting at Seville Quarter

UPDATE (9:56 a.m.; 8/13/21): Tyeshia Mason, 35, of Chicago has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in public and disorderly conduct.

Police say the firing was an accidental discharge during the fight.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are investigating a shooting in Seville Quarter, the downtown entertainment district.

One person was shot in the hand around 3 a.m., according to police spokesperson Officer Mike Wood. A woman was taken into custody after officers saw her putting a gun inside her waistband following the shooting.

