Pensacola Police increase traffic patrols during the holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has increased traffic patrols during the holidays. During the holiday season, the police department says there’s a significant increase in careless, distracted, and impaired driving.

Pensacola Police want to remind drivers to buckle up, drive responsibly, and “arrive alive” this holiday season.

The increased patrols began December 11 and will remain through January 1, 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pensacola Police Department, and other statewide law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

