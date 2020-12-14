Pensacola Police in search of home burglar

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for a home burglar in the area of Davis Hwy and Hatton St.

The burglar is a black male wearing a dark gray hoodie around 18-19 years of age. Pensacola Police say residents need to secure their homes and call 911 if you see this man in your area.

Police are now searching near the area of 7th and Young, 7th and Bobe as well.

