Pensacola police identify suspect in Confederate monument vandalism

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man identified as the suspected vandal who defaced the Confederate monument in Lee Square.

Gregory Alexander McDade, 24, is wanted for felony criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives say that McDade vandalized the monument in Lee Square on the night of June 29.

If you have any information on where police can locate McDade, police urge you to call the Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901, or to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories