Pensacola police identify suspect in Confederate monument vandalism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man identified as the suspected vandal who defaced the Confederate monument in Lee Square.

Gregory Alexander McDade, 24, is wanted for felony criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives say that McDade vandalized the monument in Lee Square on the night of June 29.

If you have any information on where police can locate McDade, police urge you to call the Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901, or to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

