PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Police officers helped change a flat tire Sunday morning.

Sgt. Miller and Officer Cotton noticed a mother and her daughter with a flat tire. The two officers offered to help fix the flat. Unfortunately the driver’s jack was missing and the jack the officers use for their vehicles did not work with a Toyota.

Sgt. Miller was able to use a jack of a nearby parked Toyota and resumed fixing the flat.