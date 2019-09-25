Pensacola Police find suspect vehicle in Cervantes hit and run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (9/25) — Pensacola Police have found the suspect vehicle involved in Saturday’s hit and run. The vehicle was found at 1415 North T Street.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. 9/23: Police have identified the victim of this hit-and-run as 31-year-old Ryan Luis Torrens. Mike Wood, PPD’s public information officer, said Torrens lives locally.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. 9/21: Police have released a description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a possibly light-colored Suzuki compact sedan with significant front windshield damage, missing passenger-side mirror and missing passenger side wheelwell liner. The car is possibly an early to mid-2000’s model.

Original story

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash on Cervantes Street in Pensacola. It happened near the intersection of Cervantes Street and North 19th Avenue.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene traveling west. Authorities are investigating. No word on vehicle description right now. Authorities say the person hit has life-threatening injuries.