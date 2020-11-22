PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department kicked off the holiday season by delivering 55 Thanksgiving Meals to local families.
Pensacola PD partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Apple Market Inc, Bayview Senior Center, and Sonshine Moorer with My Magic 106 to make the Thanksgiving Meals successful.
LATEST STORIES
- Sperm Whale sighted close to shore in Montrose
- Mostly sunny afternoon, cooler temperatures tomorrow
- 12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door
- Pensacola Police Department helps deliver 55 Thanksgiving Meals
- Raiders may need to repeat aggressive style to beat Chiefs