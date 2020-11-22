Pensacola Police Department helps deliver 55 Thanksgiving Meals

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department kicked off the holiday season by delivering 55 Thanksgiving Meals to local families.

Pensacola PD partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Apple Market Inc, Bayview Senior Center, and Sonshine Moorer with My Magic 106 to make the Thanksgiving Meals successful.

https://www.facebook.com/pensacolapolicedepartment

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories