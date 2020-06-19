Pensacola Police currently searching for grand theft suspect

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say they are in the area of 9th Avenue searching for a grand theft suspect. Police say the suspect is a black male wearing army fatigues.

Police started their search on 9th and Chase, but have moved over to 9th and Bayfront as of 11:00 a.m.

They say the suspect may be in possession of a purse and a laptop computer.

If you see him, call 911.

