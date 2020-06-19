PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say they are in the area of 9th Avenue searching for a grand theft suspect. Police say the suspect is a black male wearing army fatigues.
Police started their search on 9th and Chase, but have moved over to 9th and Bayfront as of 11:00 a.m.
They say the suspect may be in possession of a purse and a laptop computer.
If you see him, call 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag
- Louisville police officer in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
- Pensacola Police currently searching for grand theft suspect
- MFRD Fire Chief to hold press conference Friday
- Father fights off shark after it bites son at North Carolina beach