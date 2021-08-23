Pensacola Police cracking down on drinking and driving with checkpoints

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) is encouraging residents and visitors to use designated drivers when drinking in the city.

PPD says to make roadways safer and remove impaired drivers, a checkpoint will be held on Friday, August 27 in the evening.

The comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint will operate in the area of 9th Avenue at Fairfield Drive during FDOT’s Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign.

The checkpoint will be a joint effort with Florida Highway Patrol, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Police Department, and the University of West Florida Police Department.