Pensacola Police continue to investigate following shooting death of 7-year-old

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Pensacola. It happened Saturday morning outside a home on North B Street.

A police spokesman says the victim was shot by another child. How the child got the gun is still under investigation. Police are still looking into whether it was an accident.

Pensacola Police will send information to the State Attorney’s Office this week for review to see if any charges are in order. Family members publicly identified the victim as Aniyah Nettles.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories