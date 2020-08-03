Pensacola Police continue to investigate following shooting death of 7-year-old

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Pensacola. It happened Saturday morning outside a home on North B Street.

A police spokesman says the victim was shot by another child. How the child got the gun is still under investigation. Police are still looking into whether it was an accident.

Pensacola Police will send information to the State Attorney’s Office this week for review to see if any charges are in order. Family members publicly identified the victim as Aniyah Nettles.

LATEST STORIES