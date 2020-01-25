Pensacola Police chase ends on Pine Forest Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police chase ended on Pine Forest Road near Cope Lane Friday evening.

Police say the chase began on R Street and Cervantes Street after an officer attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the driver stopped and a passenger left the vehicle. The driver then attempted to hit the officer with her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers then pursued the vehicle.

Police were able to “bump” the car to terminate the pursuit. The female suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there are no injuries reported.

