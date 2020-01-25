Pensacola Police chase ends on Pine Forest Road

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police chase ended on Pine Forest Road near Cope Lane Friday evening.

Police say the chase began on R Street and Cervantes Street after an officer attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the driver stopped and a passenger left the vehicle. The driver then attempted to hit the officer with her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers then pursued the vehicle.

Police were able to “bump” the car to terminate the pursuit. The female suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there are no injuries reported.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories