PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened in October 2020.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at about 11:15 p.m., Marcus Thomas, 19, was murdered at Attucks Court on Cervantes Street.

Anyone with information should contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1965 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (850-433-STOP) or 850-433-7867