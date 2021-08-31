Pensacola Police arrest teen for murder of man shot to death inside vehicle at Attucks Court

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday on multiple charges in relation to the death of a man found shot to death inside a vehicle at Attucks Court.

Iris Isaiah Jenkins was charged for the Aug. 14 murder of Michael Yeldon. Yeldon was shot and killed inside of his vehicle at Attucks Court at 1300 W. Cervantes Street.

Jenkins is charged with second-degree homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault with

a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Pensacola Police investigators worked tirelessly to solve this case and bring some closure to

the family of Michael. This arrest today is an excellent example of how law enforcement and the

community work together to say enough is enough. The Pensacola Police Department will

continue to work vigorously to reduce gun violence in our community.” Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said in a press release.