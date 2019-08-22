Three arrested in Platinum Club homicide, 4th suspect wanted

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police release new details about the homicide case of Elizabeth Harris, who was shot and killed earlier this year near the Platinum Club off Palafox Street. Police say Harris was caught in the middle of a gang feud that dated back to 2017.

Pensacola Police say they have arrested three men in connection to the murder and one person is wanted by both Pensacola Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Markeasia James, 17, and Tequan Warren, 18, face charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle. Dante Walker, 19, faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

One man is wanted by both the Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Pensacola Police say Cordellious Dyess, 19, is wanted for first degree felony murder, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle. Dyess is wanted out of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault, firing a deadly weapon in public, firing a deadly missile, possession of an altered firearm, and criminal mischief.

Pensacola Police say two gangs have been in a feud that started in 2017 at the Pensacola State Fair. Police say the two gangs, the Bro Gang and the Cash Gang, have been responsible for over 22 shootings in the community. On the night of the murder, police say Elizabeth Harris had attended a concert at the club with her sister and friends. When she walked out, that was when several members of the Bro gang targeted a person in the parking lot near the Platinum Club. Police say seven guns fired 44 times at the targeted person. That person’s car was hit 15 times by bullets and was hit once. Harris was also struck by a bullet in the back, she later died in the hospital.