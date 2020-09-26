Pensacola PD raising suicide awareness through story of one of their own

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police officers are raising suicide prevention and awareness by highlighting the story of one of their own.

In a candid Facebook Post, Saturday the department shared the story of Lieutenant Adam McCoy. The post says McCoy retired in March after 25 years as a police officer and took his own life in late April. They describe McCoy as a kind, decent, and affable. They said they shared his story with the family’s blessing.

“Adam McCoy, protector of the public, chose to protect his family by internalizing his built-up trauma rather than bringing it home to them,” read the post in part. They wanted to raise awareness about this issue and also implore people who may be dealing with the same struggles to seek help.

“Today, in honor of our brother and friend, take some time to be like Adam. Talk to a stranger. Be affable. Be kind. Savor the moment. Be decent, even to someone you think is a knucklehead. Because they might be fighting a battle you know nothing about,” read the post.

