Pensacola PD officer passes away from brain cancer

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) Pensacola Police have released the following statement on the passing of Officer Stephen Grogan, 34.
We were hopeful. We wanted nothing more than for our brother to get well and re-join us on the street. We needed his insight, his humor, and most of all, for him to tell us how he beat cancer.
It was not to be. On Tuesday morning, February 25th, Officer Stephen Grogan lost his fight with Glioblastoma. Because of his positive outlook and downright stubbornness, he lived longer than most. But not nearly long enough.
Stephen was a dedicated father, husband, and son, who wrung more living out of this last year than many do in a lifetime. He was a Marine and Pensacola Police Officer because he could not escape the need to serve others.
Hundreds of you came out to fundraisers, donated money, bought hats, and sent encouragement. Stephen and Christina were able to make years of memories with their sons because of your generosity. We cannot thank you enough for that.
Stephen, we have the watch. Rest easy.
Funeral arrangements are pending.Facebook, Pensacola Police Department
The mayor released a statement as well.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of Officer Grogan’s passing this morning,” said Mayor Grover Robinson. “It was truly an honor to know him, and to witness his dedication to his family and service to the City of Pensacola. Our hearts are grieving this tremendous loss along with Officer Grogan’s family, the Pensacola Police Department, and the entire community.”
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officer Stephen Grogan died from brain cancer this week, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
Officer Grogan had been battling a aggressive form of cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme for the second time.
The video attached to this article is from our coverage of Officer Grogan last year.
