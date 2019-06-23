Pensacola PD names new K9 after fallen officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has new K9 with a familiar name.

After K9 Jannus retired last week, the department purchased a new K9 and saw an opportunity to name the dog after one of its fallen officers.

Police consulted with the family of Officer Amos Cross, who was murdered in the line of duty on Sept. 12, 1980. Cross left behind a wife, Margaret, and three young sons.

Together, Margaret and Pensacola Police decided to name the new K9 “Cross.”

“Of course, naming a Shepherd after Amos Cross will not erase the pain felt by his family and brothers and sisters here, but maybe, just maybe, by stroking Cross’ head, the ache we all still feel can be lessened just a bit,” Pensacola Police said in a Facebook post.

Pensacola Police say that when circumstances permit, they will continue to honor the memories of our fallen brothers by naming K9s in honor of them.