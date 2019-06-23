Pensacola PD names new K9 after fallen officer

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has new K9 with a familiar name.

After K9 Jannus retired last week, the department purchased a new K9 and saw an opportunity to name the dog after one of its fallen officers.

Police consulted with the family of Officer Amos Cross, who was murdered in the line of duty on Sept. 12, 1980. Cross left behind a wife, Margaret, and three young sons.

Together, Margaret and Pensacola Police decided to name the new K9 “Cross.”

“Of course, naming a Shepherd after Amos Cross will not erase the pain felt by his family and brothers and sisters here, but maybe, just maybe, by stroking Cross’ head, the ache we all still feel can be lessened just a bit,” Pensacola Police said in a Facebook post.

Pensacola Police say that when circumstances permit, they will continue to honor the memories of our fallen brothers by naming K9s in honor of them.

In our craft, we have experienced some dark, dark days. One of those days was September 12, 1980. Pensacola Police…

Posted by Pensacola Police Department on Saturday, June 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes