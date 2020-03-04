Pensacola PD looking for man who fled on foot from stolen car

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man who ran on foot from a stolen car in the area of MLK and Lee St.

Police say he is a black man, 5’6″, thin built, wearing a black shirt and shorts. If you see him, call 911.

