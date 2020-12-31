Pensacola organization offers eco-friendly way to dispose of your Christmas tree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Christmas is over but some of us still might not know what to do with our trees. Instead of throwing it out in a landfill, Keep Pensacola Beautiful is encouraging people in the community to come drop it off with them.

This Sunday the organization will offer its first ever “Trade-a-Tree” event.

The organization has been around for 40 years trying to keep Escambia County as eco-friendly as possible.

Keep Pensacola Beautiful’s Educational Outreach Coordinator, Lauren Doubeck, says, “So the holidays historically and modern-day produce a lot of waste and so we are trying to cut down on that waste a little bit.”

This is a first come first serve event and it is making it pretty simple when it comes to dropping off your tree.

“So you will load up your tree either in or on top of your car and we will bring it into our parking lot and we will take it from you,” says Doubeck. “We have staff and volunteers that will take it down to get mulched. We have a chipper.”

The mulch will then be given to out to anyone in the community who needs it and the first 45 people will be able to get a free oak tree at no cost.

Doubeck adds, “It will go into a yard to be recycled that way and then on top of that you will be getting a native species to be planted into your yard. It’s replacing that carbon sequestration.”

It is expecting a good turnout and there were already 200 shares on Facebook which is the most its events have ever had.

It also offers some fun facts about trees and how they help our environment.

Did you know?

Trees clear the air, conserve topsoil, and protect our water supplies

Trees help slow climate change by removing carbon dioxide.

Trees cool our neighborhoods and shelter our homes, so we use less energy.

Trees add value to our homes and to our lives.

Forests provide habitat for millions of specifies that are integral parts of the ecosystems of our plant.

Trees provide lasting memories, to us, the Earth and to our future.

This will happen Sunday, January 3rd, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. located at 2001 Palafox Street, Pensacola, Fla.

For more information about Keep Pensacola Beautiful, click here.

