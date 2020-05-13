Pensacola officer rescues injured cat that caused traffic jam

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola Police officer saved an injured cat that sought shelter under a vehicle at a traffic light Tuesday.

This caused a fluffy “kerfuffle” about noon around 9th and Bayou. Police say the cat seemed to be injured when he got too close to a passing car, and the dazed cat ensconced himself under a car stopped at the light. Pensacola Police Officer Skipper came to the rescue.

In a Facebook post, Pensacola Police said, “The cat wanted nothing to do with Skipper or the passing traffic and decided there was no rush to vacate. He stayed just out of Skipper’s reach while threatening to disembowel him. Through a combination of dog treats, tuna, and a laser pointer, Skipper was able to wrangle said cat and deliver him to the proper authorities.”

Pensacola Police did not say the extent of the officer’s cat-induced injuries.









