Pensacola NISSI Project to host ‘Fashioned for More Awareness’ event for human trafficking victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida is ranked 3rd in the nation for the most reported cases of human trafficking. It’s an issue the NISSI Project has been trying to address in the panhandle area since 2018.

This weekend they will be hosting their first “Fashioned for more Awareness” event to spread the topic of human trafficking.

CEO and President of the NISSI Project Sara Lefevers says, “We have tourists coming in and out of the state by the thousands, and anytime that occurs there’s a large opportunity for trafficking of human beings as well.”

Lefevers says there’s been a very narrow gap in services in the area between a trafficking survivor’s rescue and restoration.

“So here in Pensacola it’s very difficult to come up with numbers especially when you are talking about human trafficking because it is so under-reported,” says Lefevers.

While under-reported, she tells WKRG in the panhandle alone about 60 children were victims of human trafficking in 2018 and it’s still a topic many don’t think happens in the area.

“Unfortunately it’s just something that’s very hard to prove as well as to prosecute and that’s where we step in to love on people,” says Lefevers.

Their fashion show proceeds will go directly to their short-term, immediate-care facility Northwest Florida.

NISSI Project Communications Director Kelsey Hill says, “It takes $25,000 on average to rehabilitate one victim so we have been saying from the beginning we are doing it this weekend for the one and would love for you to be a part of that to save a life.”

The event will be held at the Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on May 8th from 7 to 9 pm. They have about 100 people signed up and are hoping to get at least 300 people to attend to get to their goal.

