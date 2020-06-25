Pensacola neighborhood clean-up planned for this Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you live in the Sanders Beach, Bayou Grove, and West Garden District neighborhoods of Pensacola, this Saturday, June 27, is your chance to get rid of some junk.

Mayor Grover Robinson’s neighborhood clean-up is focusing on these neighborhoods. City workers will pick up household items free of charge. You must place items curbside by 7 a.m. Saturday.

This month’s cleanup covers a portion of the Sanders Beach, Bayou Grove and West Garden District neighborhoods, generally east of “W” Street, west of “E” Street, north of Barrancas Avenue and south of Cervantes Street.

The information below was provided in a press release:

The cleanup includes bulk items only. Yard waste or garbage will not be collected.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Furniture and mattresses

Carpeting

Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)

Bicycles and toys

Tires

Old paint and paint cans

Items not eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or more than one cubic yard of lumber)

Household or pool chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Propane tanks

Garbage or yard trash

Please keep tires and paint cans separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.

For more information about the mayor’s neighborhood clean up, click here.

LATEST STORIES: