Pensacola native serves country in U.S. Navy Band

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – From Woodham High School in Pensacola to summer concerts in the Nation’s Capital, playing clarinet has allowed Chief Musician Lera League to combine her two loves.

“We get to do so many different things, we get to play every style of music, we get to play ceremonial music, pop, jazz, we get to do a little bit of everything,“ said League.

Leagues father was also in the military. She said her upbringing inspired her desire to serve.

“All the way through high school that is what I knew I wanted to do,” said League.

On summer nights, people gather, dance, and take in the sights and sounds at the Navy Memorial in Washington.

“It’s really a great experience being able to play outside, getting to play and interact with people you can see their faces, you can see them getting into the music, it’s really an interesting concert,” said League.

Some of League’s highlighted performances are playing at three Presidential Inaugurations, the opening of The National Museum of African American History and Culture, and playing for funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

“You get to be a part of history which is really neat,” League said. “You get to serve your country doing the thing that you love to do the most which is being a musician.”