Pensacola museum adds child-sized Publix store exhibit for kids

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Children’s Museum announced Friday the opening of its new exhibit — a miniature Publix shopping center.

The interactive and educational exhibit is sponsored by Publix Super Markets Charities and will be open at the museum for the next five years.

Museum Educator Jim McMillen told News 5 Friday that the exhibit is meant to be educational for both the children playing in the role of the customer and the employee.

“It’s going to connect real life with playtime,” McMillen said.

The Publix features a cash register and meat department where children can work as employees. Child customers can grab a miniature shopping car and walk through the store, choosing “groceries” from a produce and meat department and even from a frozen food section.

New plastic and paper boxed foods come in every six months, McMillen said, so the exhibit will always stay fresh.

The new Publix exhibit takes place of the children’s maritime exhibit which sat on the second floor of the museum, according to a media release.

The museum is located at 115 East Zaragoza St. in downtown Pensacola. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

