Pensacola mother fights breast cancer again after seven years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Finding out you have cancer is hard enough but imagine being told twice. 35-year-old mother and Pensacola resident Valerie Weaver experienced just that.

With her cancer spreading quickly she has been admitted into the Cancer Treatment Centers of America which typically takes months to get in and is now sharing her story to help others.

Weaver says, “I found a lump in my chest and I got really concerned so I went to my doctor and they sent me for a mammogram.”

Doctors told Weaver she had stage three breast cancer.

“The time that I found it to the time it was discovered it grew from a marble to a softball,” Weaver tells WKRG.

She was only in her late 20’s at the time and was in the middle of finishing school and raising her two sons.

“I’ve had 25 surgeries but while I was in school, I had 19 of them,” she explains.

Still managing to graduate, making the dean’s list, and only missing one day of class, Weaver beat her breast cancer.

“My appointments went from once a month, to then once every three months, to every six months, till I finally got to just a year appointments,” Weaver says.

After 7 years of being cancer-free and welcoming her third child, she thought she was in the clear. However, in May of 2020, she says her back began hurting.

Weaver says, “It started having a lot of pain in my back. I couldn’t move. I actually had a walker. I would cry to my family saying you know I’m 35 years old and I have a walker.”

Doctors informed her she had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and estimated she only had a number of years left to live.

“I had to fill out a will knowing they are probably going to have to use this in the next decade,” she says.

Although Weaver doesn’t know what the future holds, she continues to battle through it all. Adding she couldn’t do it without her family and friends.

“It was hard to get through, but they hugged me and they told me they loved me and told me they were going to be here for me and you’re going to pull through this again.”

Sarah Gonzales is a friend of Weaver’s and says she has been nothing but inspiring through her whole journey.

“She is up in the morning, taking care of her kids, and she’s at all of the kids sporting events, she always has a smile on her face, I mean I don’t know how she does it,” says Gonzales.

Weaver adds she is never giving up hope either.

“There is a miracle and it’s going to happen,” Weaver says.

If you would like to help her friends have started a GoFundMe to help her with traveling and medical expenses.

They also have upcoming benefits:

Rocky’s Bar on Saturday, June 5. The event will feature food for $10 a plate, a 50/50 raffle, and various raffles from local businesses.

The Original Point Restaurant, date is TBA. They will have multiple live bands, a raffle, and food.