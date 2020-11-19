Pensacola mayor updates public on COVID-19 in press conference

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grover Robinson (2)_1541562496765.jpg.jpg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mayor Grover Robinson will hold a press conference Wednesday to update Pensacolians on COVID-19 in the city.

The conference is to be virtual via Microsoft Teams at 3 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will stream the conference on its Facebook page and on WKRG.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories