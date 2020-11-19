Pensacola mayor updates public on COVID-19 in press conference

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mayor Grover Robinson will hold a press conference Wednesday to update Pensacolians on COVID-19 in the city.
The conference is to be virtual via Microsoft Teams at 3 p.m.
WKRG News 5 will stream the conference on its Facebook page and on WKRG.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tyson pork plant managers bet on how many workers would get COVID, lawsuit says
- BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend honors NAS Pensacola airman killed in training accident
- Governor Ivey announces over $298 million awarded to Public School and College Authority Projects
- Mobile Co. deputies capture suspect wanted in string of commercial thefts
- Escambia Co. Fire Rescue shows improper turkey frying, urges the public to be careful