UPDATE (3/27/21 4:41 p.m.) -- Deputies have a man in custody who they say pulled a gun on them at a Pensacola grocery store. But that’s not the only crime committed at the store today.

Escambia County deputies have been at Blue Angel Grocery off Olive Road almost all day, with more than three crimes taking place there since early Saturday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked behind the store.