Pensacola mayor raises concerns about use of e-scooters overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mayor of Pensacola raised some concerns Monday at his weekly news conference about the use of new e-scooters, especially in the overnight hours.

“There are good parts and bad parts and I think we’re seeing some of that,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I think there’s, no doubt, some of the mobility options it offers are very good and for the most part it’s kind of worked.”

The City of Pensacola partnered with Bird Rides to bring e-scooters to Pensacola back in mid-July.

Mayor Robinson said in large part it’s been successful, but he’s considering a time limit in the future and possibly cutting it off at 10 p.m. as the company Blue Duck proposed.

He says the issues are happening overnight. City cameras have caught video of accidents and reckless behavior in the middle of the night, Robinson said.

This is a one-year pilot program and he says when it’s over, the city will likely re-evaluate and see what changes can be made.