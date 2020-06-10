Pensacola mayor proposes renaming Lee Square

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says the city is looking into renaming Lee Square, named for the Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Florida Square.

Robinson said he is pushing for the renaming to be addressed at the July Pensacola City Council meeting. The area was once known as Florida Square before being renamed Lee Square years ago, Robinson said.

A monument dedicated to Robert E. Lee stands in Lee Square, which is located in downtown Pensacola. The city is looking into what can be done about the monument as well.

Robinson has suggested adding other items, so everyone’s history is included at the square.

A petition has been started calling for the removal of the monument. As of Tuesday evening, it had more than 10,000 signatures.

This is a developing story.

