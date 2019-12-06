Pensacola Mayor issues statement on NAS Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson issued the following press release on the NAS Pensacola shooting:

Today is a tragic day for Pensacola. Our hearts go out to those affected by this senseless act of violence, and we ask that the community continue to support and pray for the victims’ families and loved ones. Naval Air Station Pensacola has been an integral part of our city for nearly 200 years, and the impact of this tragedy will be felt throughout our community.



I express my sincere gratitude to the men and women aboard NAS Pensacola who selflessly serve our country every day, and to our first responders who bravely answered the call of duty this morning and put their lives on the line to restore public safety. All of you are true heroes, and we are grateful for your service.



The City of Pensacola is here to support NAS Pensacola with mutual aid and any resources they may need during this incredibly difficult time. This will certainly take a toll on our entire community, but I know Pensacola is stronger than any tragedy. The worst of times often bring out the best in humanity, and I truly believe the people of Pensacola will come together and become even stronger through this ordeal.