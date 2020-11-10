Pensacola mayor issues local state of emergency because of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson issued Declaration of State of Emergency 20-07, declaring a state of emergency in the city due to COVID-19.
The state of emergency is in response to the number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing to 78 within the three local hospital systems as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Daily hospitalization numbers can be viewed on the City of Pensacola’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Additionally, data from the Florida Department of Health indicates the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County has spiked with 90 positive cases reported on Nov. 8, an average of 84 new cases each day for the seven-day period leading up to and including Nov. 8, and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.3% for the week ending Nov. 6, versus 5.1% and 4.4% for the two previous weeks. This data indicates greater local community spread and transmission of the disease.
Residents are reminded that City Ordinance 15-20 is still in effect, which requires face coverings to be worn by employees and patrons inside businesses within the city of Pensacola limits.
Pensacola residents and visitors should continue to take steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone take the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others.
- Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- Monitor your health daily: Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
