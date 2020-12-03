Pensacola mayor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ Facebook live

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In response to recent gun violence in Pensacola and Escambia County, Mayor Grover Robinson is hosting a Facebook Live Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. to encourage the community to stop the violence and come forward with information about crimes to help keep the community safe. Mayor Robinson will be joined by mothers who have lost their sons to gun violence in the Pensacola community, providing them an opportunity to share their thoughts with the public.
