Pensacola mayor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ Facebook live

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- Two people were arrested on various narcotics-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cape Drive Wednesday.

On Dec. 2, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department executed the search warrant at 44 Cape Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Detectives learned of a wanted fugitive, Justin Tipton, 27, at the residence. While arresting Tipton, investigators found narcotics in the home and obtained a search warrant. Their investigation revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, narcotics paraphernalia, counterfeit U.S. currency and counterfeiting equipment.