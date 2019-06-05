Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosted a news conference today to offer an update on several recent shootings that took place in the city. Robinson spoke with several county officials and the family members of the shooting victims.

Police are still looking for several suspects connected to the shooting outside of the Platinum Nightclub. This happened on May 27. 20-year-old Elizabeth Harris was killed when more than 40 bullets were fired from three different guns.

Tameika Crayton’s brother Terrel was shot Monday near the intersection of Pace of Navy Boulevard on his way to work Monday afternoon. Crayton says Terrel is in stable condition and his family wants answers. So far, there are no suspect information in that case.

Mayor Robinson asks Pensacola residents to speak up if you see something suspicious.