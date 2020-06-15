Pensacola mayor announces 5 nominees to police citizens advisory committee

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In his Monday morning press conference, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced five of 11 members of a citizens advisory committee, which will meet to discuss how to improve policing and public safety.

Robinson has committed to nominating Haley Morissette, a regional organizer for activist group Dream Defenders, and Kyle Cole, known for his activist group The Kyle Project Inc., to the committee.

Robinson announced the following people were also nominated to the committee:

— Laura McKnight, nominated by District 1 city councilman P.C. Wu

— Charles Bare, nominated by District 2 city councilwoman Sherri F. Meyers

— And Drew Buchanan, nominated by District 3 councilman Andy Terhaar

The remainder of the council will submit a nomination to the city by the end of the week. The mayor will have to nominate two more people to complete the committee.

The advisory committee is something local activists demanded the city create after the death of Tymar Crawford, who was killed in police custody last year.

COVID-19 has delayed the committee’s start but Robinson said once the board is complete, the group can get to work on fixing necessary issues relating to policing and public safety.

The committee will be able to recommend policy changes to city officials.

LATEST STORIES