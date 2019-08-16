Pensacola massage parlor owner arrested, accused of human trafficking in multiple states

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola business owner is accused of using his facilities for racketeering, money laundering conspiracy, and the harboring of illegal immigrants for private financial gain and commercial advantage.

David C. Williams, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with his operation of multiple Asian massage parlors in Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Williams faces federal charges related to the allegations of human trafficking. The FBI says multiple federal search warrants were executed in Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and Gainesville.

A hearing for Williams is set for August 20th at 2 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola.