Pensacola mask mandate extended until Dec. 10

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted 6-1 Thursday to extend the city’s mask mandate in businesses until Dec. 10.

City council president Jewel Cannada-Wynn was in support of the extension, citing the upcoming holiday shopping season.

“Some of the data has been encouraging, but that encouragement and reduction of cases has been because of our mask mandate,” Cannada-Wynn said.

Councilman Sherri Myers also voiced her support for the mask mandate extension, saying she’s heard from her constituents they feel safer shopping and going to restaurants when masks are required.

“I think there is a lot of support for this, especially at this time where we’re going to be having a lot of people shopping for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. This is not the time to relax this ordinance,” Myers said.

The lone no vote came from Councilman Andy Terhaar. He said he was not against the mask mandate, just the amount of time the mandate would be extended.

“I don’t support continuing it until December. It needs to be readdressed in two weeks. December is too long. We should readdress it as the virus and our response evolves,” Terhaar said.

Cannada-Wynn said the extension deadline for Dec. 10 was chosen because there was only one regular meeting scheduled for November.

The order only applies to businesses within city of Pensacola limits. It does not apply to businesses outside of city limits in unincorporated Escambia County.

LATEST STORIES