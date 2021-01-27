Pensacola Mardi Gras boat parade to end with a bang

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce has added a dazzling firework show to end the Mardi Gras-themed Lighted Boat Parade, set to start at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 on Pensacola Beach.

The boat parade and fireworks headline the Chamber’s INDULGE Week on the island, Feb. 1-7. In addition to the Double Bridge Run, hosted by Pensacola Sports on Saturday morning, Feb. 6 from Pensacola Beach, the Chamber hopes to boost the island’s business community by getting more people patronizing Pensacola Beach restaurants, retail stores, attractions, and lodging throughout the week.

The Lighted Boat Parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday from Sabine Marina and will wind its way around the Santa Rosa Sound to the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and then circle back. Spectators can safely watch the parade from Little Sabine, the beach boardwalk, and anywhere off the Santa Rosa Sound.



Following the boat parade, set your eyes to the sky for a dazzling firework display that will take place along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, starting around 7:45 p.m.

TO PARTICIPATE IN INDULGE WEEK:

The Beach Chamber is giving away free PREMIER event cards to anyone who drops by the visitor information center the week of February 1-7. These cards offer special discounts and incentives throughout the week at participating restaurants, shops, bars, attractions and services on the island.



How It Works:

Participants can pick up the Premier event card at the Pensacola Beach Chamber Visitor Information Center during normal business hours.

The event card is good for the entire family.

The event card is valid for the entire week of the event. (Feb. 1-7, 2021)

Visitors simply show the card at participating businesses to redeem discount/incentive.

Visitors may use their card unlimited times throughout the week.

The Pensacola Beach Chamber Visitor Information Center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MARDI GRAS LIGHTED BOAT PARADE:

The deadline to register your boat will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the mandatory boat captains meeting at The Sandshaker Lounge on Pensacola Beach. The entry fee is $35 per boat.

For more information, go to www.pensacolabeachchamber.com or call 850-932-1500.