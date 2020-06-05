Pensacola man wins $2 million in Florida lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — 36-year-old Sam Moore of Pensacola won the Mega Millions prize worth $2 million.

The drawing was held April 24, 2020. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball.

According to Florida Lottery, Moore purchased his ticket at the Murphy USA gas station. The retailer who sold him the ticket will be given $5,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

