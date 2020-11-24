Pensacola man wins $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announces that Felton Jackson, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Jackson purchased his winning ticket from Smart Fill, located at 7110 Pine Forest Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.

