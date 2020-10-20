Pensacola man wanted on kidnapping, sexual battery charges now in custody

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man wanted on several felony charges, including sexual battery of a child, is now in custody.

Cornell Smith, 41, was arrested and booked into jail Monday evening.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Smith on charges that also included kidnapping, battery, and aggravated child abuse.

Total bond was set at $2.9 million.

LATEST POSTS: