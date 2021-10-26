Pensacola man shoots into woman’s apartment when she wouldn’t let him in, say police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a woman’s apartment Monday afternoon when she wouldn’t let him in.

Tyrone Odom, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

The victim told Pensacola Police that Odom went to her apartment and stopped outside. She immediately closed the front door and locked it because she said he’s been violent with her in the past. She said Odom demanded she open the door then he started beating on the door. She then looked out of her mother’s bedroom window and reported seeing Odom in the driver seat with the window down then pointed a black handgun out the window and fired one shot toward her apartment. She immediately called 911. Police determined the bullet struck a 10 feet tall concrete post on the front porch. She said Odom has threatened to kill her in the past.

Odom was found a short time later in his sister’s car at Oakwood Terrace Apartments. Police found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-auto handgun in plain view on top of some sand nearby and it was clear the gun was recently placed there, according to PPD. The gun was loaded with 13 rounds.

He’s in the Escambia County Jail with an $82,000 bond.