Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for murdering grandfather in 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of the beating death of his grandfather was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for Second Degree Murder.

Initially, Marcus Knight was arrested on a theft charge the day his grandfather was found beaten and dead in a home on E. Lee Street on May 8, 2019. After detainment, he was charged with murder.

Upon investigation, Knight was charged with murder on May 31, 2019.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office say the case was proven with evidence including surveillance video and DNA evidence.

