Pensacola man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 home invasion and armed robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a home invasion and armed robbery that both happened in 2019.

Douglas White Jr. entered a plea to charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, and a second case with charges of robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

State Attorney Ginger Madden says that on Oct. 21, 2019, White kicked in the front door belonging to the victims, pointed a gun at their head and demanded money. White took the victims’ money before leaving the home. During the robbery, one of the victims attempted to leave the residence and White slammed the door shut, preventing her from leaving.

On Sept. 24, 2019, Madden says White entered the Beacon Store convenience store with a firearm, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money from the register, and before leaving, he hit the clerk in the head with the firearm. White then left the store with numerous items, including cigarettes and money.

On April 1, White was sentenced to 25 years in state prison as a habitual felony offender, with 10 years to be served as a minimum mandatory.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Assistant State Attorney Kylie E. Kafka prosecuted the case.