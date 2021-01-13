Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child porn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography charges.

Shawn Eric Caron was sentenced Tuesday.

The charges arose from an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In June, a search warrant was executed at Caron’s residence.

Investigators say pornography was located on devices inside Caron’s home including his cell phone.

Caron was arrested on Oct. 12th.

Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer prosecuted the case.

