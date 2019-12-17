Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking, weapon charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Escambia County Circuit Judge Stephen A. Pitre sentenced Derrow Peterson, Sr. to 15 years in state prison Tuesday.

Peterson, 49, entered a plea on October 7, 2019, to the charges of Trafficking in Cocaine (400 grams or more but less than 150 kilograms), Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Sell, Possession of Clonazepam with Intent to Sell, Possession of Diazepam with Intent to Sell, Possession of Tramadol with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Peterson must serve 15 years of his sentence as a minimum mandatory.

On July 18, 2018, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators served a search warrant at a residence on Horsemens Path as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Peterson, his girlfriend, and two of their children were in the residence. Peterson was in the master bathroom, and all of the narcotics were found in the master bathroom. Peterson admitted possession of the narcotics and also the firearm, located in the master bedroom. Peterson is a convicted felon and has a criminal history that includes prior convictions for Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Sell.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Jessica S. Etherton prosecuted the case.

LATEST STORIES