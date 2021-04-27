Pensacola man sentenced in 2019 convenience store robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday after pleading no contest to robbery charges.

A media release from the office of Ginger Bowden Madden, state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, says Donell McPherson also pled no contest to other charges including robbery with a weapon, grand theft, three counts of dealing in stolen property, three counts of uttering forged bills with intent to defraud and two counts of petit theft.

The release says McPherson and another individual entered The Penny Patch convenience store on West Michigan Avenue on Dec. 7, 2019 and robbed the store of its cash register. The other individual pointed a gun at the clerk.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Monahan.