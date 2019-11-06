Pensacola man sentenced for receiving, attempting to distribute child pornography

PENASCOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to receiving and trying to distribute child pornography.

58-year-old Thomas E. Turner of Niceville pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving and trying to receive materials containing pornographic images of children in March 18, 2011 and November 27, 2018.

He also tried to distribute explicit pictures of minors between May 7 and 9 of 2018.

Turner was arrested after law enforcement officers in Canada discovered he had tried to communicate with a minor on social media.

Turner was forced to turn over all pornographic items and anything he used to create and distribute sexually explicit pictures of children, including computer software, hard drives, printers, and tapes.

Turner was sentenced to spend 70 months in federal prison.

