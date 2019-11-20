Pensacola man sentenced for murder of his neighbor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who killed his neighbor on Frisco Road in May then withdrew money from the victim’s bank account three days later has been sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison.

An Escambia County jury found Kalvin Allison, 45, guilty of second-degree murder, grand theft and destroying evidence in October.

Allison killed his neighbor Charles Locke. Locke was found strangled. His body was duct-taped and wrapped in a tarp. Locke’s keys and checkbook were found at Allison’s home. Prosecutors said Allison withdrew money from Locke’s bank account three days after the murder.

Allison was also a person of interest in a cold case murder in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Investigators there are still working to find out if Allison killed Tina Sisk Gavach in 2014.

